© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Island Interviews

Want to stay healthy over the holidays? Unalaska healthcare provider shares scientific tips

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published December 20, 2024 at 11:51 AM AKST
Photo courtesy of Ellis Berry

With holiday parties, family gatherings and New Year's celebrations approaching, what does science tell us about staying healthy without missing out on the fun?

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Iliuliuk Family Health Services Nurse Practitioner Greg Walter explains evidence-based strategies for enjoying the season's celebrations while supporting physical and mental health. From the benefits of post-meal walks to realistic approaches to holiday eating, research reveals ways to make healthier choices during the holiday season.

Tags
Island Interviews ChristmashealthMENTAL HEALTHPHYSICAL HEALTHhealth and wellnessIFHSIliuliuk Family and Health ServicesIliuliuk Family Health Services
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More