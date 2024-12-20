Want to stay healthy over the holidays? Unalaska healthcare provider shares scientific tips

With holiday parties, family gatherings and New Year's celebrations approaching, what does science tell us about staying healthy without missing out on the fun?

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Iliuliuk Family Health Services Nurse Practitioner Greg Walter explains evidence-based strategies for enjoying the season's celebrations while supporting physical and mental health. From the benefits of post-meal walks to realistic approaches to holiday eating, research reveals ways to make healthier choices during the holiday season.