Unalaska health provider shares tips during flu season

Published February 28, 2025 at 4:03 PM AKST
The Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic operates inside the Iliuliuk Medical Center building, with a CT scanner housed in a separate trailer outside the facility.
The Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic operates inside the Iliuliuk Medical Center building, with a CT scanner housed in a separate trailer outside the facility.

It’s still winter, which means it's still flu season. Cases in Alaska are spiking, according to data from the state’s Division of Public Health.

In Unalaska, the island’s local clinic, Iliuliuk Family Health Services, has seen an increase in patients in this year’s ‘A season’ compared to last year’s. ‘A season’ is commercial fishing from January to April.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Greg Walter, a nurse practitioner at Unalaska’s Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, to better understand why winter brings waves of illnesses. They talk about how people can prevent getting the flu and when symptoms warrant a trip to the clinic.

Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
