Unalaska health provider shares tips during flu season

It’s still winter, which means it's still flu season. Cases in Alaska are spiking , according to data from the state’s Division of Public Health.

In Unalaska, the island’s local clinic, Iliuliuk Family Health Services, has seen an increase in patients in this year’s ‘A season’ compared to last year’s. ‘A season’ is commercial fishing from January to April.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Greg Walter, a nurse practitioner at Unalaska’s Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, to better understand why winter brings waves of illnesses. They talk about how people can prevent getting the flu and when symptoms warrant a trip to the clinic.