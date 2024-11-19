Confused about vitamins and supplements? Unalaska health care provider sorts fact from fiction

Health products sold online and in stores can promise everything from better sleep to younger-looking skin, and it’s oftentimes up to consumers to separate real benefits from clever marketing. Qualified health care providers know this dilemma well.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Iliuliuk Family and Health Services nurse practitioner Greg Walter helps sort scientific fact from marketing fiction. He shares evidence-based insights about common supplements — from why multivitamins might not be worth the investment for some people, to why Unalaskans should consider vitamin D supplements. He also digs into what researchers say about collagen's effects on skin health and more.

This interview aired on KUCB on November 19, 2024.