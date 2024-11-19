© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Island Interviews

Confused about vitamins and supplements? Unalaska health care provider sorts fact from fiction

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published November 19, 2024 at 2:00 PM AKST
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB

Health products sold online and in stores can promise everything from better sleep to younger-looking skin, and it’s oftentimes up to consumers to separate real benefits from clever marketing. Qualified health care providers know this dilemma well.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Iliuliuk Family and Health Services nurse practitioner Greg Walter helps sort scientific fact from marketing fiction. He shares evidence-based insights about common supplements — from why multivitamins might not be worth the investment for some people, to why Unalaskans should consider vitamin D supplements. He also digs into what researchers say about collagen's effects on skin health and more.

This interview aired on KUCB on November 19, 2024.

Tags
Island Interviews IFHSIliuliuk Family and Health ServicesIliuliuk Family Health Serviceshealth
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More