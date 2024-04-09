© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Qawalangin Tribe hosts boat building workshops focusing on wellness

By Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Published April 9, 2024 at 9:17 PM AKDT
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
/
KUCB
Sabrien Palmer gearing up to paddle an Iqyax̂ in Iliuliuk Bay with the support of boat builder Marc Daniels.

The Qawalangin Tribe’s Wellness Program is organizing two boat builds in Unalaska this month with boat builders Marc Daniels and Mike Ferguson.

Three tribal members are spending the first few weeks of the month building their own Iqyan, which are traditional Unangax̂ sea kayaks. After the kayaks are completed – expected to be done by April 14 – there will be a community build of a Nigilax̂, which is a Unangax open-skin boat.

In this episode of “Island Interview,” Anfesia Tutiakoff, Marc Daniels and Mike Ferguson discuss the boat builds and upcoming programs.

For more information, call the Qawalangin Tribe at 907-581-2920.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on April 4, 2024.

Island Interviews Nigilaxiqyax?unangaxAleutian sea kayak
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
An Unangax̂ multimedia creator from Iluulux̂ [Unalaska], Kanesia is working to amplify the voices of Unangam Tanangin [Aleutian Chain] through web, audio and visual storytelling. <br/>
