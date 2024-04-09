Qawalangin Tribe hosts boat building workshops focusing on wellness

The Qawalangin Tribe’s Wellness Program is organizing two boat builds in Unalaska this month with boat builders Marc Daniels and Mike Ferguson.

Three tribal members are spending the first few weeks of the month building their own Iqyan, which are traditional Unangax̂ sea kayaks. After the kayaks are completed – expected to be done by April 14 – there will be a community build of a Nigilax̂, which is a Unangax open-skin boat.

In this episode of “Island Interview,” Anfesia Tutiakoff, Marc Daniels and Mike Ferguson discuss the boat builds and upcoming programs.

For more information, call the Qawalangin Tribe at 907-581-2920.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on April 4, 2024.