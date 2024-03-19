Unalaska schools focus on diverse foods and fresh ingredients in new lunch menus

The Unalaska City School District provides meals to hundreds of children on a daily basis. This year, the district's Food Service Coordinator, Edelyn Rabanal, is working to ditch prepackaged meals.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Rabanal talks about her journey to becoming the food service coordinator, how the school creates breakfast and lunch menus and the challenges of incorporating fresh ingredients in Unalaska, where fruits and vegetables can be difficult to access.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on March 12, 2024.