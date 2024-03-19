© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Unalaska schools focus on diverse foods and fresh ingredients in new lunch menus

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published March 19, 2024 at 11:12 AM AKDT
The Unalaska City School District provides breakfast and lunch to hundreds of students on a daily basis.
The Unalaska City School District provides meals to hundreds of children on a daily basis. This year, the district's Food Service Coordinator, Edelyn Rabanal, is working to ditch prepackaged meals.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Rabanal talks about her journey to becoming the food service coordinator, how the school creates breakfast and lunch menus and the challenges of incorporating fresh ingredients in Unalaska, where fruits and vegetables can be difficult to access.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on March 12, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
