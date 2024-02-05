Unalaska City School District hires two new principals for upcoming school year

The Unalaska City School District has appointed two new principals for the upcoming school year. Third-grade teacher Riley Spetz will take over as the new Eagle’s View Elementary Achigaalux̂ principal, and new-comer Carly Morris will be the middle and high school principal.

Spetz has been teaching third grade on the island for eight years. He is also a coach for both the girls and boys high school basketball teams.

Morris is originally from Washington state and will be moving to Unalaska with her family from Pakistan, where she works as the director of learning support at an American school. Morris has taught in the United States, as well as internationally for several years in Pakistan, Uganda and Sudan. There is no set date as to when she is expected to arrive on the island.

The current Elementary School Principal Cheri Tremarco and High School Principal Ryan Humphrey both recently submitted resignation letters to the school board. They were both hired in 2022 and will be leaving their positions at the end of this school year.

Principal Tremarco said in a letter to the board and Superintendent Kim Hanisch that she is grateful to board members, administrators, parents and staff for their support and collaboration.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to pursue a new chapter in my professional journey,” Tremarco wrote.

Tremarco told KUCB she is applying to Department of Defense schools overseas to become an administrator in Asia or Europe.

Principal Humphrey didn’t say in his letter of resignation why he’d be leaving, but said that he is thankful for the trust the community and the district have given him to lead the school.