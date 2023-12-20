© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Education
Island Interviews

Unalaska Superintendent shares the district's new vision, mission and focus areas

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published December 20, 2023 at 11:08 AM AKST
Unalaska City School District high school
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
Unalaska City School District high school

The Unalaska City School District invited the public to participate in a strategic planning workshop in October. Participants reviewed data and provided input for the district, while identifying the top three focus areas for the next three to five years.

On this episode of "Island Interviews," UCSD Superintendent Kim Hanisch discusses ideas from the workshop and how the district will move forward with their new vision, mission and focus areas.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Dec. 19, 2023.

Island Interviews UCSDUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia Stuart-Rasi

Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She's reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
