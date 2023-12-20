Unalaska Superintendent shares the district's new vision, mission and focus areas

The Unalaska City School District invited the public to participate in a strategic planning workshop in October. Participants reviewed data and provided input for the district, while identifying the top three focus areas for the next three to five years.

On this episode of "Island Interviews," UCSD Superintendent Kim Hanisch discusses ideas from the workshop and how the district will move forward with their new vision, mission and focus areas.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Dec. 19, 2023.