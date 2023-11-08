© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
City council certifies Brian Rankin’s win in school board runoff election

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published November 8, 2023 at 5:41 PM AKST
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Brian Rankin won the race for School Board Seat B during a runoff election held in Unalaska Oct. 30 — he received 55% of the 140 total votes.

The Unalaska City Council certified last week’s runoff election results for school board at their meeting last night.

Rankin and Nicole Bice received the most votes as write-in candidates during the Oct. 3 general election, which resulted in last week’s runoff election for the seat.

Rankin’s three-year term expires in October 2026.
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
