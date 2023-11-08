The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.
City council certifies Brian Rankin’s win in school board runoff election
The Unalaska City Council certified last week’s runoff election results for school board at their meeting last night.
Brian Rankin won the race for School Board Seat B during a runoff election held in Unalaska Oct. 30 — he received 55% of the 140 total votes.
Rankin and Nicole Bice received the most votes as write-in candidates during the Oct. 3 general election, which resulted in last week’s runoff election for the seat.
Rankin’s three-year term expires in October 2026.