Unalaska city council members start new terms, select vice mayor

The Unalaska City Council swore in Anthony Longo at its Oct. 24 meeting, the first time the council has had a new face since Daneen Looby was appointed in 2021.

Longo unseated Dennis Robinson during Unalaska’s Oct. 3 municipal election.

Councilman Thomas Bell also took the oath of office after being reelected to the seat he has held since 2020.

The council also voted unanimously during the city council meeting to appoint longtime council member Alejandro “Bong” Tungul as vice mayor, a designation previously held by Robinson.