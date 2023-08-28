© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

UCSD dedicates new wood shop to former shop teacher Alan Haskins

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published August 28, 2023 at 2:03 PM AKDT
UCSD's newly renovated wood shop is dedicated to former shop teacher, Alan Haskins.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
UCSD's newly renovated wood shop is dedicated to former shop teacher, Alan Haskins.

It’s 10:30 a.m. and third period just started on the first day of school at Unalaska High School. Students and faculty are gathering outside the school’s newly renovated wood shop for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Matt Lightner, who does maintenance with the Unalaska City School District, said they’ve been talking about remodeling the wood shop since he started working for the district seven years ago.

Students and faculty prepare for the ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the school’s newly renovated wood shop Aug. 21.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Students and faculty prepare for the ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the school’s newly renovated wood shop Aug. 21.

The district paid about $16,000 for the remodel and expansion, and according to Lightner, the shop is now easier for students to walk around while in class.

“It'll be safer,” he said. “It'll be cleaner and a better experience for the students and that was our goal. So, I’m happy … I’m very happy.”

Lightner started remodeling the wood shop in April, after the University of Alaska Learning Center moved out next door.

At Monday’s ceremony, UCSD staff dedicated the wood shop to a former Unalaska shop teacher Alan Haskins. He worked for the district for 15 years, and died earlier this year from heart failure.

Lightner knew Haskins.

“When we had the opportunity to expand the wood shop, I would ask myself, ‘How would Alan like to have this set up?’” Lightner said. “It's set up now like a professional wood shop. I wish that he was here to see this.”

Reise Wayner, UCSD’s current shop teacher, was one of Haskins’ students and viewed him as a mentor. He said the new wood shop is a lot more organized with state-of-the-art equipment.

“It enables the kids to work in that kind of professional shop environment and get the skills that they need to get, as well as [an instructor] that will train them to show up on time, listen and work hard,” Wayner said.

Wayner said past shop classes have built buildings for the community, including a house and a smokehouse. This year, students plan to use the new space to build a traditional steam bath.

UCSD's wood shop after its expansion and remodel in 2023.
1 of 4  — 20230824_124721.jpg
UCSD's wood shop after its expansion and remodel in 2023.
Photo courtesy of Matt Lightner
UCSD's wood shop before its expansion and remodel in 2023.
2 of 4  — ucsd wood shop before renovation
UCSD's wood shop before its expansion and remodel in 2023.
Photo courtesy of Matt Lightner
UCSD's wood shop after its expansion and remodel in 2023.
3 of 4  — 20230824_124405.jpg
UCSD's wood shop after its expansion and remodel in 2023.
Photo courtesy of Matt Lightner
UCSD's wood shop before its expansion and remodel in 2023.
4 of 4  — before no garage wood shop
UCSD's wood shop before its expansion and remodel in 2023.
Photo courtesy of Matt Lightner

Tags
Education UCSDUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More