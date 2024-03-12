Unalaska superintendent hopes Legislature’s education bill sticks

Unalaska City School District officials are hopeful that a senate education bill, also known as “Internet for Schools,” will not be vetoed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Superintendent Kim Hansich said the bill would bring several benefits to the school district. Apart from an increase in grant funding for more internet bandwidth within the school district, SB140 also includes funding to tutor students struggling with reading. In addition, the bill proposes an increase in state funding per student – the base student allocation – by $680.

“An increase in the BSA allows us to plan forward," said Hanisch. "So to increase salaries, for example, classified and certified … next year, we go into negotiations with our teachers who are in the teacher union.”

Hanisch suggests that Unalaskans call their state representative including the Governor's office to show their support for the education bill. She believes that Dunleavy should hear support for the bill outside of Juneau, where the state Capitol is.

“He's been hired by the public to serve the public. If he starts to hear that voice more and more, my belief is he’ll listen,” said Hanisch.

Dunleavy has until March 14 to act on the bill.