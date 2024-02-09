“Massive" victory for Liam Sevilla, winner of the Unalaska spelling bee

The Unalaska City School District held its annual spelling bee on Wednesday. Eighth-grader Liam Sevilla claimed victory by correctly spelling the word "massive."

Students from third to eighth grade participated in the spelling bee. The final round was a head-to-head between Sevilla and eighth-grader Jesus Acosta Chan. The finalists spelled over 20 words that were not on the study list.

Sevilla’s next step is to qualify for the Alaska State Spelling Bee in March by taking an online exam. He'll compete against other top-performing students throughout Alaska in mid-February, and the top 75 spellers will attend the state competition in Anchorage this spring.