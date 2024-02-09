© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

“Massive" victory for Liam Sevilla, winner of the Unalaska spelling bee

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 9, 2024 at 1:39 PM AKST
A dozen students from third to eighth grade participated in Unalaska's Spelling Bee. Laura Jarvis, a math teacher at UCSD, led the competition.
Lauren Adams
/
KUCB
A dozen students from third to eighth grade participated in Unalaska's Spelling Bee. Laura Jarvis, a math teacher at UCSD, led the competition.

The Unalaska City School District held its annual spelling bee on Wednesday. Eighth-grader Liam Sevilla claimed victory by correctly spelling the word "massive."

Students from third to eighth grade participated in the spelling bee. The final round was a head-to-head between Sevilla and eighth-grader Jesus Acosta Chan. The finalists spelled over 20 words that were not on the study list.

Sevilla’s next step is to qualify for the Alaska State Spelling Bee in March by taking an online exam. He'll compete against other top-performing students throughout Alaska in mid-February, and the top 75 spellers will attend the state competition in Anchorage this spring.
Tags
Education spelling beeUCSDUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More