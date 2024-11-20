© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
$20M expansion aims to address Unalaska’s emergency care funding challenges

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published November 20, 2024 at 5:27 PM AKST
The Iliuliuk Medical Center entrance sign, written in English and Unangam Tunuu, stands at the facility's parking lot.
1 of 3  — ifhs parking lot sign
The Iliuliuk Medical Center entrance sign, written in English and Unangam Tunuu, stands at the facility's parking lot.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
The Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic operates inside the Iliuliuk Medical Center building, with a CT scanner housed in a separate trailer outside the facility.
2 of 3  — ifhs ct scan
The Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic operates inside the Iliuliuk Medical Center building, with a CT scanner housed in a separate trailer outside the facility.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
The emergency ambulance entrance at the Iliuliuk Medical Center.
3 of 3  — ifhs emergency
The emergency ambulance entrance at the Iliuliuk Medical Center.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB

Unalaska's community health center is preparing to start construction on an expansion that could help secure emergency care funding.

Iliuliuk Family Health Services (IFHS) handles everything from routine checkups to life-threatening emergencies. With roughly 20 staff members managing both primary and emergency care, the workload is intense.

"In the last year, we had just under 5600 patients," said Dawn Johnson, interim CEO of IFHS.

The nonprofit health center recently received a $20 million federal grant to expand and renovate its facility. Johnson said these improvements could help the clinic qualify for urgent and emergency care grants — funding that's crucial to keep these services on the island.

"That's where the biggest challenge and the biggest need is — funding for the emergent care," she said.

The clinic's primary funding covers general care like checkups and vaccinations. It's also the go-to facility for emergencies on an island of 4,000 residents — a number that swells during high fishing seasons. Johnson said they increase staffing during these busy periods.

"If 911 is called and a patient is in distress in any way, shape or form, they're coming to us ... and at that point we have a provider, a nursing staff and an x-ray person that's on call 24/7," she said.

As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), IFHS faces unique funding challenges for emergency care because those services don't get reimbursed.

"Regardless of what we're doing, if we're doing lifesaving measures using lifesaving equipment in the middle of the night at 2 a.m., we're not getting reimbursed for that," Johnson said. "We're only able to charge for a clinic visit."

This payment model isn't sustainable, she said. The clinic can't afford to keep staff ready for both primary care and emergency response.

"You're not going to find another FQHC that provides urgent emergent care. And you're not going to find any freestanding emergency room that's going to offer primary care,” Johnson said. “It's unique and it's a good thing that we do that, it's also a challenge.”

The City of Unalaska provided a $1 million grant earlier this year to keep emergency services running, but that funding is temporary.

Johnson said the new facility upgrade offers a more permanent solution by bringing the emergency department up to hospital-status code, which could help the clinic qualify for dedicated emergency funding.

“We're not stopping at the word no,” she said. “We're going to look under every rock and around every tree to figure out how we can continue to offer the urgent and emergent care that's needed.”

The expansion project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 — along with new clinic housing funded by a separate state grant.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She's reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
