IFHS awarded $20 million to expand facility

Unalaska’s health clinic has been awarded funding to expand its facility on the island. The U.S. Department of Treasury will give Iliuliuk Family and Health Services $20 million to expand and renovate its building, the clinic announced Thursday.

The plan is to create more space for clinical and primary care services. The project will also create space “dedicated to multi-purpose community use, for health monitoring, work and educational activities,” according to a clinic statement.

IFHS hosted a community listening session in late May to better understand the future healthcare needs of Unalaska, which doesn’t have a hospital. Using that feedback, the clinic submitted a request to the federal government for a project that would allow them to expand.

Clinic CEO Noel Rea said they’re excited to expand and modernize the 30-year-old facility and “identify new opportunities to serve the region.”

The first steps of the project will be largely administrative in nature, as they establish the infrastructure to support the multi-year effort, according to clinic officials. They did not give a timeline for when the renovations will take place, but said they will consult with community stakeholders and patients as they map out next steps.