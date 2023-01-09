© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska health clinic extends hours

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:05 PM AKST
ifhs.JPG
Laura Kraegel
/
KUCB
The clinic is now open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and until 1 p.m. Saturdays. It’s still closed on Sundays, but staff is available for emergency services.

Iliuliuk Family and Health Services has extended its weekday closing hours to 9 p.m.

For years, the island’s largest healthcare provider has closed at 6 p.m., which limited service options for community members.

And while the new hours mean greater health coverage for Unalaskans, they are a far cry from what Co-Medical Director Dr. Murray Buttner says the island really needs: a hospital.

“This is the only community of this size in Alaska that doesn't have a hospital,” Buttner said. “In fact, there are several communities smaller than Unalaska that do have hospitals.”

Communities with a hospital are able to provide round-the-clock services, such as nurses who can respond to emergencies.

“We’re still not at that point,” Buttner said, but maintains the island is “heading in that direction.”

“This is the first step, and this is going to be something that is going to be really positive for the community,” he said.

For many, Unalaska is a working town. People work long, and often odd, hours due to the demanding nature of the fishing industry, which dominates the workforce.

Clinic CEO Noel Rea said that had made it difficult for patients to visit the clinic under its old operations hours.

“We recognize that people are often working until five and go to work before we're even open,” he said. “So this is the best way we can think of to make it easier for people to get care when it's convenient for them.”

The clinic is now open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and until 1 p.m. Saturdays. It’s still closed on Sundays, but staff is available for emergency services.

Tags
Regional IFHSIliuliuk Family and Health ServicesCity of Unalaska
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly
Related Content
  • Dr. Murray Buttner.JPG
    Health
    Unalaska doctor nationally recognized for bringing emergency training to rural Alaska providers
    Hope McKenney
    Unalaska’s Dr. Murray Buttner has been nationally recognized for his work bringing emergency training to rural Alaska communities.Buttner, a family medicine doctor and co-medical director of the island’s Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic, was named a 2021 Community Star by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health. The award went to one health care provider in each U.S. state.
  • Resized_20221214_163207.jpg
    Government
    Unalaska's leaders make case for community during annual D.C. trip
    Theo Greenly
    King crab and snow crab fishery closures, the Makushin Geothermal Project, and developing Dutch Harbor as an Arctic port: Unalaska has big things in the works, both in terms of opportunities and challenges. And the steps local leaders take in the next few years could change the community’s path for decades. Each year, representatives from Unalaska travel to Washington, D.C. to advocate on behalf of the city’s interests. Unalaska City Councilmember Shari Coleman was on the latest lobbying trip in December. She sat down with KUCB to talk about Unalaska’s priorities.
  • IMG_0051.JPG
    Science & Environment
    End of year brings record rains for Unalaska
    Theo Greenly
    A typical December on the island brings about six inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service, but Unalaska has already received more than 10 inches this month. If the Aleutian community didn’t receive another drop of rain for the rest of the month, this would still be the ninth rainiest December on record.
Load More