Unalaska’s health clinic celebrates two departing staff members with community barbecue

Unalaska’s Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic hosted a farewell barbecue for Mylynn Dang and Dr. Megan Sarnecki Friday.

Dang worked at the clinic for nearly two decades as a medical assistant. She plans on moving to Anchorage, attending University of Alaska Anchorage’s nursing school and eventually returning to Unalaska to work full time as a registered nurse.

Sarnecki has worked at the clinic since 2016 as a primary care physician. She plans on moving to Anchorage with her family to continue practicing there.

Many community members attended the Memorial Day event with Dang and Sarnecki, which included a cookout provided by Unalaska’s Fire Department and various games hosted by IFHS staff.

