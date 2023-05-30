© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska’s health clinic celebrates two departing staff members with community barbecue

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published May 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM AKDT
Many community members attended the Memorial Day event with Dang and Sarnecki, which served hundreds of hotdogs and hamburgers from Unalaska's fire department.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
IFHS

Unalaska’s Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic hosted a farewell barbecue for Mylynn Dang and Dr. Megan Sarnecki Friday.

Dang worked at the clinic for nearly two decades as a medical assistant. She plans on moving to Anchorage, attending University of Alaska Anchorage’s nursing school and eventually returning to Unalaska to work full time as a registered nurse.

Sarnecki has worked at the clinic since 2016 as a primary care physician. She plans on moving to Anchorage with her family to continue practicing there.

Many community members attended the Memorial Day event with Dang and Sarnecki, which included a cookout provided by Unalaska’s Fire Department and various games hosted by IFHS staff.

Check out the slideshow above for photos from the clinic’s farewell barbecue.

Health CLINICIliuliuk Family Health ServicesIliuliuk Family and Health Services
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
Related Content
  • Regional
    Unalaska health clinic extends hours
    Theo Greenly
    Iliuliuk Family and Health Services has extended its weekday closing hours to 9 p.m. For years, the island’s largest healthcare provider has closed at 6 p.m., which limited service options for community members. Clinic staff say new hours will give community members greater access to services.
  • Regional
    Unalaska grasps at solutions to stifling airfare costs
    Maggie Nelson
    With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, fuel costs spiked across the nation, inciting a rise in air travel costs. Then a slew of factors compounded the problem: inflation, bad weather, pilot shortages and loads of people traveling sent those prices even higher. And in Unalaska, 800 air miles from Anchorage, nestled between the Bering Sea and the North Pacific Ocean, those costs are landing a hard blow.
  • Health
    Unalaska awaits first doses of monkeypox vaccine
    Maggie Nelson
    Unalaska’s clinic is expecting its first doses of the monkeypox vaccine this week. The White House declared monkeypox a public health emergency last month. The disease spread rapidly after it was first detected in the U.S. this spring. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 21,000 cases in the nation as of Thursday. Only three have been reported in Alaska. People in Anchorage have had access to the monkeypox vaccine since early August. Rural communities like Unalaska are now beginning to receive doses as well.
