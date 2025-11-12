© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Island Interviews

Is frozen produce healthy? Unalaska provider says it helps prevent chronic disease

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published November 12, 2025 at 4:59 PM AKST
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB

Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, over 70 million have high cholesterol and one in 10 has diabetes. According to IFHS Nurse Practitioner Greg Walter, these three diseases often go hand-in-hand as part of metabolic health. He said that one set of simple lifestyle changes can help tackle all three.

For this episode of "Island Interviews", KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Walter to discuss practical, accessible changes Unalaskans can make at the grocery store, at home and in their daily routines to reduce their risk of these conditions.

