What is measles? Unalaska healthcare provider shares what you need to know

Measles has drawn national attention in recent months as outbreaks of the highly contagious virus have spread across states like Texas, Kansas and New Mexico. Measles cases have even reached the state of Alaska, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . But there have been no confirmed cases of measles in Unalaska or other parts of the Aleutian Islands.

For this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi talks with Iliuliuk Family and Health Services Nurse Practitioner Greg Walter about the risks of measles, prevention measures and common myths about the disease.