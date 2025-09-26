© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The loss of federal funding and next steps for KUCB
Health
Island Interviews

What is measles? Unalaska healthcare provider shares what you need to know

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:43 AM AKDT
Measles has drawn national attention in recent months as outbreaks of the highly contagious virus have spread across states like Texas, Kansas and New Mexico. Measles cases have even reached the state of Alaska, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But there have been no confirmed cases of measles in Unalaska or other parts of the Aleutian Islands.

For this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi talks with Iliuliuk Family and Health Services Nurse Practitioner Greg Walter about the risks of measles, prevention measures and common myths about the disease.

Island Interviews IFHSIliuliuk Family and Health Servicespublic healthCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
