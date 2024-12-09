Unalaska superintendent gives an update on changes at the school

Winter break is just around the corner for the Unalaska City School District, marking the end of the first semester of the 2024-2025 school year.

Earlier this academic year, Superintendent Kim Hanisch visited the KUCB radio station and shared details on some significant changes happening in the district, like the introduction of new school transportation vehicles and the relocation of the 5th grade from the junior high to the elementary school.

In this episode of “Island Interview,” Hanisch returned to the station last week to provide an update on how these changes have been going and to discuss other initiatives the district is currently working on, such as the creation of a cell phone committee and efforts to address student attendance.

This interview aired on KUCB on December 12, 2024.