© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Island Interviews

Unalaska superintendent gives an update on changes at the school

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published December 9, 2024 at 2:37 PM AKST
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB

Winter break is just around the corner for the Unalaska City School District, marking the end of the first semester of the 2024-2025 school year.

Earlier this academic year, Superintendent Kim Hanisch visited the KUCB radio station and shared details on some significant changes happening in the district, like the introduction of new school transportation vehicles and the relocation of the 5th grade from the junior high to the elementary school.

In this episode of “Island Interview,” Hanisch returned to the station last week to provide an update on how these changes have been going and to discuss other initiatives the district is currently working on, such as the creation of a cell phone committee and efforts to address student attendance.

This interview aired on KUCB on December 12, 2024.

Tags
Island Interviews UCSDUnalaska City SchoolUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTSCHOOLSUnalaska City High SchoolEAGLE'S VIEW ELEMENTARY ACHIGAALUXEagle’s View Elementary Achigaalux
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More