Big changes come to UCSD with 2024-2025 school year in full swing

For the first time, Unalaska City School District fifth-graders are at the Eagle's View Elementary Achigaalux̂ building. The class was originally part of the junior high school.

The school district has made other changes, too, including new transportation and meal services, plus a new welding class for high school students.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," UCSD Superintendent Kim Hanisch discusses the changes and details how the fifth-grade transition is going.

This interview airs on KUCB on September 3, 2024.