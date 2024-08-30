© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Education
Island Interviews

Big changes come to UCSD with 2024-2025 school year in full swing

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published August 30, 2024 at 7:53 PM AKDT
Unalaska City School District high school
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
Unalaska City School District high school

For the first time, Unalaska City School District fifth-graders are at the Eagle's View Elementary Achigaalux̂ building. The class was originally part of the junior high school.

The school district has made other changes, too, including new transportation and meal services, plus a new welding class for high school students.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," UCSD Superintendent Kim Hanisch discusses the changes and details how the fifth-grade transition is going.

This interview airs on KUCB on September 3, 2024.

Island Interviews UNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTUCSDSCHOOLSUnalaska City High SchoolEagle’s View Elementary AchigaaluxEAGLE'S VIEW ELEMENTARY ACHIGAALUX
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
