Education
Island Interviews

New transportation and streamlined meal services debut in Unalaska schools

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published August 16, 2024 at 3:48 PM AKDT
UCSD's Sidney Southern, Pete Withers (middle) and Yurii Zhovtiak will be driving the new school vehicles this year.
Photo Courtesy of Kim Hanisch
Students in the Unalaska City School District head back to class Monday. The upcoming 2024-2025 school year will see some key changes to student transportation, meal services and CTE class offerings.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” UCSD Superintendent Kim Hanisch discusses the new vehicles used for pick-up and drop-off, the new online program for student meals and potential trade classes.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on August 15, 2024.

Island Interviews UCSDUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTUnalaska City SchoolUnalaska City High SchoolUnalaska High School
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
