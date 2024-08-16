New transportation and streamlined meal services debut in Unalaska schools

Students in the Unalaska City School District head back to class Monday. The upcoming 2024-2025 school year will see some key changes to student transportation, meal services and CTE class offerings.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” UCSD Superintendent Kim Hanisch discusses the new vehicles used for pick-up and drop-off, the new online program for student meals and potential trade classes.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on August 15, 2024.