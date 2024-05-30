© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska students cap off fisheries class with salmon release

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published May 30, 2024 at 10:52 AM AKDT
The learning began in the classroom, long before students worked with live fish.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Learning began in the classroom, long before students worked with live fish.

Unalaska City School District students released around 1,400 hatchery-raised silver salmon into Iliuliuk River May 23. They began working with the fish in November, with river surveys starting in August.

Over 100 elementary school students and a few community members stopped by to help release the fish into the river.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Over 100 elementary school students and a few community members stopped by to help release the fish into the river.

Science and math teacher Kyle Holloway taught the fisheries class this year. He said it was a learning experience for him, and that he worked to instill lifelong lessons in science.

Rylee Lekanoff is a senior at the high school. She said the hatchery fish are sourced directly from the river they eventually return to.

“We get up to three spawning males and three spawning females,” Lekanoff said. “Then we harvest the eggs and the milk and then fertilize the eggs and however many [fry] last, that's how many we put out.”

“Be careful playing out in the rivers because there are living things out there that, if you step on the rocks, you'll just squish an entire nest of 5,000 baby fish,” she added.

The learning began in the classroom, long before students worked with live fish. Another senior, Luois Amora, said the class learned about the salmon life cycle, which gave them a foundation before heading out into the field. His favorite part of class was watching the fish grow.

“We’ve seen them when they were babies and they only had their big heads popping out while they were still in their egg sacs,” Amora said. “Now they’re fully grown.”

Amora said his takeaway is the importance of being thoughtful about the environment.

“On an island like this, the fishing industry is definitely prominent,” he said. “We want to make sure that our fish and our seafood is of quality, and we’re taking care of them. I guess I didn’t really value that until I took fisheries.”

Over 100 elementary school students and a few community members stopped by to help release the fish into the river.
Tags
Education UNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTSalmon Hatcherycitizen scienceSCHOOLS
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
Load More