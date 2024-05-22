© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska City School District celebrates Class of 2024

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published May 22, 2024 at 1:28 PM AKDT
Students gave speeches, distributed roses, received diplomas and, of course, tossed caps.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
23 students graduated from the Unalaska City School District May 18, collectively earning around $175,000 in scholarships.

Many of the students are headed to universities and colleges around Alaska and the United States, while others plan to enter the trades.

Jolen Mangyao graduated valedictorian and Luois Amora graduated salutatorian.

The graduation ceremony took place in the high school big gym. Students gave speeches, distributed roses, received diplomas and, of course, tossed caps.

Graduates also participated in a celebratory parade on Thursday. Students piled into decorated cars, trucks and trailers and made a tour around the island.
