Unalaska City School District celebrates Class of 2024

23 students graduated from the Unalaska City School District May 18, collectively earning around $175,000 in scholarships.

Many of the students are headed to universities and colleges around Alaska and the United States, while others plan to enter the trades.

Jolen Mangyao graduated valedictorian and Luois Amora graduated salutatorian.

The graduation ceremony took place in the high school big gym. Students gave speeches, distributed roses, received diplomas and, of course, tossed caps.

Graduates also participated in a celebratory parade on Thursday. Students piled into decorated cars, trucks and trailers and made a tour around the island.