Class of 2023 parades through Unalaska to celebrate graduation
1 of 10 — EJB08634.jpg
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
Ellis Berry
Cars packed with Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday as part of ongoing celebrations for the graduating class of 2023.
During the hour-long event, the graduates circled the Unalaska Valley, crossed the bridge to the Amaknak Island side of town, and looped around Standard Oil Hill. Along the way, they were escorted by Department of Public Safety officers, and families, friends, and community members turned out to cheer them on.
Check out the slideshow above for photos from the senior parade.