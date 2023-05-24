© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Class of 2023 parades through Unalaska to celebrate graduation

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published May 24, 2023 at 5:22 PM AKDT
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
1 of 10  — EJB08634.jpg
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
Ellis Berry
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
2 of 10  — EJB08684.jpg
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
Ellis Berry
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
3 of 10  — EJB08645.jpg
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
Ellis Berry
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
4 of 10  — EJB08657.jpg
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
Ellis Berry
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
5 of 10  — EJB08604.jpg
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
Ellis Berry
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
6 of 10  — EJB08533.jpg
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
Ellis Berry
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
7 of 10  — EJB08493.jpg
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
Ellis Berry
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
8 of 10  — EJB08435.jpg
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
Ellis Berry
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
9 of 10  — EJB08392.jpg
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
Ellis Berry
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
10 of 10  — EJB08297.jpg
Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday.
Ellis Berry

Cars packed with Unalaska’s high school seniors paraded through the community Monday as part of ongoing celebrations for the graduating class of 2023.

During the hour-long event, the graduates circled the Unalaska Valley, crossed the bridge to the Amaknak Island side of town, and looped around Standard Oil Hill. Along the way, they were escorted by Department of Public Safety officers, and families, friends, and community members turned out to cheer them on.

Check out the slideshow above for photos from the senior parade.

Tags
Education UCSDUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTUnalaska City High SchoolgraduationParade
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi