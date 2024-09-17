© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Candidates Forum is coming soon: What do YOU want to hear from candidates this year?
Education
Island Interviews

New UCSD staff share first impressions of Unalaska and hopes for upcoming school year

By Andy Lusk
Published September 17, 2024 at 4:04 PM AKDT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB

The new school year in Unalaska usually comes with new faces, and 2024-2025 is no exception. Three recent school district hires stopped by the KUCB studio and shared a glimpse into their first few weeks on the job, and their plans for the future.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” new High School Principal Carly Morris, sixth-grade teacher Kyle Chapman and Student Support Services Representative Heidi Lucking dig into expectations for the year ahead. Newly-minted Unalaskans Morris and Chapman detail what surprised them about the island, too.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on September 17, 2024.

Tags
Island Interviews UCSDUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTUnalaska City High SchoolUnalaska High Schoolpublic schoolsSCHOOLS
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
Load More