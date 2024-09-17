New UCSD staff share first impressions of Unalaska and hopes for upcoming school year

The new school year in Unalaska usually comes with new faces, and 2024-2025 is no exception. Three recent school district hires stopped by the KUCB studio and shared a glimpse into their first few weeks on the job, and their plans for the future.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” new High School Principal Carly Morris, sixth-grade teacher Kyle Chapman and Student Support Services Representative Heidi Lucking dig into expectations for the year ahead. Newly-minted Unalaskans Morris and Chapman detail what surprised them about the island, too.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on September 17, 2024.