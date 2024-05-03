MMIP expert discusses solutions in the Aleutians as Unalaskans gear up for awareness walk

Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence (USAFV) and the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska are coming together to raise awareness about the Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis, also known as MMIP. They’re hosting “Walking With Our Sisters,” a short walk on May 5 as part of a national movement to bring attention to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Ingrid Goodyear, Alaska's MMIP Coordinator for the U.S. Attorney's Office, discusses the federal government's involvement in addressing MMIP in the state and what actions Unalaskans can take to help.

For more information or resources about MMIP in Alaska, contact Ingrid Goodyear at Ingrid.Goodyear@usdoj.gov.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on May 2, 2024.