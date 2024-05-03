© 2024 KUCB
MMIP expert discusses solutions in the Aleutians as Unalaskans gear up for awareness walk

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published May 3, 2024 at 5:03 PM AKDT

Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence (USAFV) and the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska are coming together to raise awareness about the Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis, also known as MMIP. They’re hosting “Walking With Our Sisters,” a short walk on May 5 as part of a national movement to bring attention to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Ingrid Goodyear, Alaska's MMIP Coordinator for the U.S. Attorney's Office, discusses the federal government's involvement in addressing MMIP in the state and what actions Unalaskans can take to help.

For more information or resources about MMIP in Alaska, contact Ingrid Goodyear at Ingrid.Goodyear@usdoj.gov.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on May 2, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
