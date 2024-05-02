© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Multicultural celebrations to take center stage at UCSD event

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published May 2, 2024 at 10:16 AM AKDT
The 2024 Multicultural Celebration Day will take place at the high school’s big gym.
Photo courtesy of Russel Laforteza
Laforteza said there are more than 20 different nationalities represented at UCSD.

The Unalaska City School District will hold its third Multicultural Celebration Day on Friday. The public event is being organized by Russel Laforteza, a clerk and aide at the high school. This year, the Multicultural Celebration Day will take place at the high school's big gym to accommodate a larger audience, as there will be six different dance and music performances.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Laforteza discusses how UCSD's Multicultural Celebration Day is a time to celebrate and raise cultural awareness within the community. He said it also gives students a sense of purpose.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on April 30, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
