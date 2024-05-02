Multicultural celebrations to take center stage at UCSD event
The Unalaska City School District will hold its third Multicultural Celebration Day on Friday. The public event is being organized by Russel Laforteza, a clerk and aide at the high school. This year, the Multicultural Celebration Day will take place at the high school's big gym to accommodate a larger audience, as there will be six different dance and music performances.
In this episode of "Island Interviews," Laforteza discusses how UCSD's Multicultural Celebration Day is a time to celebrate and raise cultural awareness within the community. He said it also gives students a sense of purpose.
This interview originally aired on KUCB on April 30, 2024.