Short film produced by Unalaskans debuts at environmental film festival
1 of 4 — Usugilix Awakun BTS_201.jpg
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
2 of 4 — Usugilix Awakun BTS_155.jpg
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
3 of 4 — Usugalix Awakun_098.jpg
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
4 of 4 — Usugilix Awakun BTS_196.jpg
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
Usugilix Awakun is a short film produced by KUCB’s Kanesia McGlashan-Price and local Unangax̂ scientist Shayla Shaishnikoff. The film follows Shaishnikoff as she researches paralytic shellfish toxicity around the island. The film premiered at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City, California in February and is continuing to make rounds within festivals, like the Portland EcoFilm Festival.
In this episode of “Island Interviews,” McGlashan-Price discusses her role as a Story Producer and what it was like to film Shaishnikoff’s scientific research.
This interview originally aired on KUCB on March 7, 2024.