Short film produced by Unalaskans debuts at environmental film festival

Usugilix Awakun is a short film produced by KUCB’s Kanesia McGlashan-Price and local Unangax̂ scientist Shayla Shaishnikoff. The film follows Shaishnikoff as she researches paralytic shellfish toxicity around the island. The film premiered at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City, California in February and is continuing to make rounds within festivals, like the Portland EcoFilm Festival.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” McGlashan-Price discusses her role as a Story Producer and what it was like to film Shaishnikoff’s scientific research.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on March 7, 2024.