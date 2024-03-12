© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Short film produced by Unalaskans debuts at environmental film festival

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published March 12, 2024 at 4:19 PM AKDT
Usugilix Awakun is a short film produced by KUCB’s Kanesia McGlashan-Price and local Unangax̂ scientist Shayla Shaishnikoff. The film follows Shaishnikoff as she researches paralytic shellfish toxicity around the island. The film premiered at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City, California in February and is continuing to make rounds within festivals, like the Portland EcoFilm Festival.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” McGlashan-Price discusses her role as a Story Producer and what it was like to film Shaishnikoff’s scientific research.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on March 7, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
