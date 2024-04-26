© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Island Interviews

Unalaska anti-violence organization discusses sexual assault

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published April 26, 2024 at 4:23 PM AKDT
USAFV’s crisis line is available 24/7 by calling (907) 581-1500 or by texting (907) 359-1500 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month across the United States. It's a time to raise public awareness about the crime of sexual assault.

The country's largest anti-sexual violence organization is RAINN, which stands for Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. They define sexual assault as any sexual behavior or contact that occurs without the explicit consent of the victim. A report in the Alaska Beacon shows that the reported rape rate in Alaska has been three to four times higher than the national average since 2013.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," M. Lynn Crane from Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence (USAFV) discusses this Alaska statistic and measures Unalaskans can take to prevent sexual assault.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual assault, please call USAFV at 907-581-1555 or text at 907-359-1555. You can also go to USAFV.org. Other resources are RAINN.org or STAR in Anchorage.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on April 25, 2024.

Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
