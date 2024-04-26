Unalaska anti-violence organization discusses sexual assault

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month across the United States. It's a time to raise public awareness about the crime of sexual assault.

The country's largest anti-sexual violence organization is RAINN, which stands for Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. They define sexual assault as any sexual behavior or contact that occurs without the explicit consent of the victim. A report in the Alaska Beacon shows that the reported rape rate in Alaska has been three to four times higher than the national average since 2013.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," M. Lynn Crane from Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence (USAFV) discusses this Alaska statistic and measures Unalaskans can take to prevent sexual assault.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual assault, please call USAFV at 907-581-1555 or text at 907-359-1555. You can also go to USAFV.org. Other resources are RAINN.org or STAR in Anchorage.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on April 25, 2024.