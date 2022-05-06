April programming from USAFV

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault. We spoke with M. Lynn Crane from Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence about prevention, ways to help people who have experienced sexual violence or abuse and local resources. This program originally broadcast on Thursday, April 28.

USAFV_SA 2022.mp3 Listen • 21:08

April was also Child Abuse Prevention Month, an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness and preventing child abuse. KUCB spoke with M. Lynn Crane of Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence, and Jim Bakaitis, an Unalaska based psychotherapist/counselor with experience serving children, youth and adults. This program originally broadcast on Friday, April 29.

USAFV_CA 2022.mp3 Listen • 21:09

For additional information, help, or resources, contact Unalaskans Against Sexual Assualt and Family Violence (USAFV) at 907-581-1500 or the Oonalaska Wellness Center at 907-581-2751. USAFV also offers a Crisis Text Line, available 8 am to 11 pm daily, at 907-359-1500.