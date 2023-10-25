Patterns of abuse, spotting signs and community support: a conversation on domestic violence with USAFV

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In Alaska, more than half of women and nearly one in three men reported intimate partner violence, sexual violence or both in their lifetimes, according to the University of Alaska. Meanwhile, Alaska Native women have reported rates of domestic violence up to 10 times higher than in the rest of the United States.

M. Lynn Crane is the director for Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence, or USAFV, a local nonprofit whose mission is to provide safety and advocacy services to create a nonviolent and respectful culture.

KUCB’s Hope McKenney sat down with Crane to talk about patterns of abuse, how people can spot the signs, and ways community members can support one another while processing trauma.

USAFV’s crisis line is available 24/7 by calling (907) 581-1500 or by texting (907) 359-1500 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

