Former St. Paul police chief convicted of sexually abusing minor

A former St. Paul police chief was convicted Tuesday of sexually abusing a minor, according to the State of Alaska.

A jury convicted Nicholas Hunnicutt of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree for inappropriately touching a 14-year-old.

The alleged abuse occurred in 2015 when Hunnicutt was the chief of police for the Pribilof community of about 400 people.

The trial was originally set for March 2020, but was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunnicut could receive five to 15 years in prison. His sentencing is set for January 2024.