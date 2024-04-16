© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Schoohouse Block: UCSD's kindergarten teacher Kathleen Pettinotti

By Andy Lusk
Published April 16, 2024 at 4:33 PM AKDT
Pettinotti is from New York City and moved to Unalaska in 2023.
Pettinotti is from New York City and moved to Unalaska in 2023.

Unalaska City School District’s Kathleen Pettinotti is part of a cohort of teachers almost done with their first year teaching in Unalaska. She teaches kindergarten, and considers it a pivotal time in a child’s development.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Pettinotti discusses her approach to teaching and how she’s integrating into the community.

This interview is the first in a series of profiles of teachers almost done with their first year in the Unalaska public school system. 

This interview originally aired on KUCB on April 09, 2024.

Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.<br/>
See stories by Andy Lusk
