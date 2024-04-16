Schoohouse Block: UCSD's kindergarten teacher Kathleen Pettinotti
Unalaska City School District’s Kathleen Pettinotti is part of a cohort of teachers almost done with their first year teaching in Unalaska. She teaches kindergarten, and considers it a pivotal time in a child’s development.
In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Pettinotti discusses her approach to teaching and how she’s integrating into the community.
This interview is the first in a series of profiles of teachers almost done with their first year in the Unalaska public school system.
This interview originally aired on KUCB on April 09, 2024.