© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Island Interviews

PCR fits skaters for gear ahead of new program launch

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published November 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM AKST
City of Unalaska Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation was established in 1980.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
City of Unalaska Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation was established in 1980.

Unalaska's Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation is launching a new roller skating program for women and kids in January. The PCR is fitting folks for gear Saturday and Sunday.

On this episode of "Island Interviews," program leaders Lisa Nilsen and Mary Heimes explain why getting properly fitted is crucial while learning to skate.

For more information on the Get Geared Up Get Together for Roller Skating program, head to PCR’s website.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Nov. 09, 2023.

Tags
Island Interviews PCRUnalaska PCRCity of Unalaska Department of Parks Culture and Recreation
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More