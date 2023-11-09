PCR fits skaters for gear ahead of new program launch

Unalaska's Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation is launching a new roller skating program for women and kids in January. The PCR is fitting folks for gear Saturday and Sunday.

On this episode of "Island Interviews," program leaders Lisa Nilsen and Mary Heimes explain why getting properly fitted is crucial while learning to skate.

For more information on the Get Geared Up Get Together for Roller Skating program, head to PCR’s website.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Nov. 09, 2023.