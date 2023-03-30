Spring Festival debuts Saturday at Unalaska’s community center

Unalaska is hosting its first Spring Festival this weekend.

The city’s Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation is putting on the new event Saturday to celebrate the arrival of spring.

PCR Recreation Manager Albert Burnham said there’ll be 24 vendors set up at the community center starting at noon.

“Various food, information, folks selling stuff,” said Burnham. “A lot of folks who are trying to draw attention to the things they’re doing in town. Folks who are trying to raise money or just selling their wares.”

There’ll be a dance performance at 3 p.m. by a group of Unalaska high school students. At 3:30 p.m., local musician Lauren Crosby will perform as well.

Burnham said festival-goers can check out artwork by local students, too.

“We’re going to have that set up on the [running] track, kind of as a mini-gallery that folks can go up there and browse the art as they’re listening to the music and just enjoying the festival,” he said.

The goal of the Spring Festival, Burnham said, is to give the community a chance to get together and spend time with friends and neighbors.

The free event will run Saturday, April 1, from noon to 5 p.m.