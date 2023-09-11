© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Participants complete a total of 76 miles in this year’s Bunker Hill Endurance Challenge

KUCB | By Hope McKenney
Published September 11, 2023 at 11:55 AM AKDT
A Bunker Hill Endurance Challenge winner is declared when someone completes a full marathon — that’s 13 trips up and down the hill.
Hope McKenney
/
KUCB
A Bunker Hill Endurance Challenge winner is declared when someone completes a full marathon — that’s 13 trips up and down the hill.

The third annual Bunker Hill Endurance Challenge took place earlier this month after a weather-related delay. Thirteen participants raced up and down the hill as many times as they could within six hours. But this year, no one won.

Albert Burnham, recreation manager with the city’s Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation, said at the annual event, a winner is declared when someone completes a full marathon — that’s 13 trips up and down.

“It kind of stemmed out of the desire locally from some of the runners that we had to see a marathon distance event,” Burnham said. “But knowing that we don't have that many folks who are up to doing a marathon every summer, we kind of conceived this idea of doing a challenge that has a marathon distance possible, but with Bunker Hill, it's two miles per lap, and so just challenging folks to see how many laps they can do in the allotted time period.”

But Burnham said this year, for the first time, no one completed a full marathon. Three participants — Natoshia Burdick, Will Day and Sean Peters — did complete seven full laps before the rainy weather hit.

Overall, Burnham said, participants in the challenge completed 38 laps of the hill, for a total of 76 miles.

Tags
Arts & Culture Unalaska PCRCity of Unalaska Department of Parks Culture and Recreation
Hope McKenney
Hope McKenney reported for KUCB from 2019 until 2022. She was KUCB's news director starting in 2021.
See stories by Hope McKenney
Related Content
Load More