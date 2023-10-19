Former Unalaska physician provides tips for staying healthy during winter months

Summer is long gone in Unalaska, and the island is moving into the darker and colder days of winter. For some, the termination dust in the hills is a welcome sight , but for others, the loss of daylight and colder temperatures can be trying.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Dr. Murray Buttner — a former family physician for Unalaska’s Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic — discusses Seasonal Affective Disorder and offers health advice for the upcoming winter months.

Dr. Buttner worked for IFHS for four years before moving to Anchorage this summer, and earlier this month he was filling in at the clinic but will be back at the end of October for a few days.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Oct. 17, 2023.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call the Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence hotline at 907-581-1500 or text 907-359-1500. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also call or text the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988, and they will link you to someone in Alaska.