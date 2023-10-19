© 2023 KUCB
Former Unalaska physician provides tips for staying healthy during winter months

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published October 19, 2023 at 1:31 PM AKDT
KUCB

Summer is long gone in Unalaska, and the island is moving into the darker and colder days of winter. For some, the termination dust in the hills is a welcome sight , but for others, the loss of daylight and colder temperatures can be trying.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Dr. Murray Buttner — a former family physician for Unalaska’s Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic — discusses Seasonal Affective Disorder and offers health advice for the upcoming winter months.

Dr. Buttner worked for IFHS for four years before moving to Anchorage this summer, and earlier this month he was filling in at the clinic but will be back at the end of October for a few days.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Oct. 17, 2023.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call the Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence hotline at 907-581-1500 or text 907-359-1500. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also call or text the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988, and they will link you to someone in Alaska.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
