Local veterinary care shares winter safety tips for pets

Aleutian Pet Care will be back on the island during the first week of April. In the meantime, if you need to get a hold of the vet, contact Dr. David Colwell at either dcolwell@gci.net or (907) 486-1700 (call or text).

Below are some winter safety tips for pets from Aleutian Pet Care’s Lisa Hoxworth:



Have a heated dish outside.

Make a feral animal house like this.

Have dog booties with traction or waterproofing, with or without socks.

Use a light-up or reflective collar and/or vest for when it's dark outside.

Indoor treadmills could be an option for dogs.

Hoxworth says to keep your pets busy. She says mental stimulation is just as important as burning physical energy.