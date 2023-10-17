© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska
Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

Local veterinary care shares winter safety tips for pets

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published October 17, 2023 at 9:31 AM AKDT
A local puppy on a winter hike in Unalaska.
Photo courtesy of Ellis Berry
Aleutian Pet Care will be back on the island during the first week of April. In the meantime, if you need to get a hold of the vet, contact Dr. David Colwell at either dcolwell@gci.net or (907) 486-1700 (call or text).

Below are some winter safety tips for pets from Aleutian Pet Care’s Lisa Hoxworth:

  • Have a heated dish outside.
  • Make a feral animal house like this
  • Have dog booties with traction or waterproofing, with or without socks.
  • Use a light-up or reflective collar and/or vest for when it's dark outside.
  • Indoor treadmills could be an option for dogs.

Hoxworth says to keep your pets busy. She says mental stimulation is just as important as burning physical energy.

  • Use slow feeding bowls for mental stimulation.
  • Make a “calm ball:” fill a kong ball with peanut butter or pumpkin and freeze it.
Island Interviews veterinary care
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
