© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Summer kicks off with the Unalaska Summer Solstice Run

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published June 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM AKDT
1 of 13  — IMG_2720.jpeg
2 of 13  — IMG_2702.jpeg
3 of 13  — IMG_2743.jpeg
4 of 13  — IMG_2777.jpeg
5 of 13  — IMG_2756.jpeg
6 of 13  — IMG_2804.jpeg
7 of 13  — IMG_2788.jpeg
8 of 13  — IMG_2814.jpeg
9 of 13  — IMG_2820.jpeg
10 of 13  — IMG_2832.jpeg
11 of 13  — IMG_2822 2.jpeg
12 of 13  — IMG_2713.jpeg
13 of 13  — IMG_2827.jpeg
How do you kick off summer?

The fastest time went to Mostafa Hassan, who took first place in the Adult Men’s division at 13 minutes and 36 seconds.

More than 30 Unalaskans celebrated the longest day of the year by participating in the Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation’s annual Summer Solstice Run.

This is the first race of the season, and the department’s recreation manager, Albert Burnham, said it was a success.

“The Summer Solstice Run went really well,” Burnham said. “We had a great turnout. About thirty people participated, which is great for that race.”

Burnham said one reason so many people entered the race could have been the moderate weather. Low fifties with a slightly overcast sky, through which the sun eventually broke.

“As far as running weather goes, you couldn’t get any better,” Burnham said.

The racers ran, jogged and walked the two-mile round trip from Carl E. Moses Boat Harbor to Little South America and back.

Karley Parker won the Adult Women's heat, coming in at 15 minutes and 8 seconds.

The fastest time went to Mostafa Hassan, who took first place in the Adult Men’s division at 13 minutes and 36 seconds.

Karley Parker won in Adult Women, coming in at 15 minutes and 8 seconds.
And the Whitaker family swept the teen divisions, with Jaden Whitaker taking first place in Boys, and Hedya Whitaker in Girls.

The next race of the season is the Ballyhoo Mountain Run, which goes up the front side trail of Ballyhoo on July 15.

Tags
Arts & Culture City of Unalaska Department of Parks Culture and RecreationSummer Solstice RunCarl E. Moses boat harbor
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly
Related Content
  • Runners race up Ballyhoo in the 2022 Ballyhoo Mountain Run.
    Arts & Culture
    Runners brave the wind in annual Ballyhoo Mountain Run
    Laurelin Kruse
    The annual Ballyhoo Mountain Run was this Saturday. Over 20 runners raced up and down the grueling 1,600 foot peak in the blustery wind.
  • Sean Peters completed his 321st trip up Bunker Hill on Tuesday night, beating his personal record up the iconic Unalaska landmark.
    Arts & Culture
    Unalaska local breaks personal record, climbs Bunker Hill more than 300 times
    Hope McKenney
    Unalaska resident Sean Peters broke his personal record this year by making the one-mile hike up Bunker Hill 321 times. The 24-year-old says that averages out to more than once a day for every day he’s been on island in 2021.Peters said he’s leaving town this weekend and won’t be back until the new year. But before heading out for the holidays, he wanted to break his personal climbing record up the iconic Unalaska landmark.
  • Arts & Culture
    Paper airplane contest raises over $2,500 for Unalaska nonprofit, Alexandria House
    Maggie Nelson
    19-year-old Rodrey Sebastian and his little brother 13-year-old Eli Warden stepped into the gym at Unalaska’s Community Center on Saturday with one thing on their minds: winning.They’d already made one attempt and thrown a few paper airplanes each, then bought an extra 10 sheets of paper and sat carefully folding each into the same long, slender design.“We’re trying to send our parents to vacation,” Sebastian said. “They need it.”The brothers came to compete in the island’s very first Extreme Foldable Flight Event, a paper airplane contest that raised over $2,500 for the Alexandria House, a local nonprofit.
Load More