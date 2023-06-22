Summer kicks off with the Unalaska Summer Solstice Run

How do you kick off summer?

More than 30 Unalaskans celebrated the longest day of the year by participating in the Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation’s annual Summer Solstice Run.

This is the first race of the season, and the department’s recreation manager, Albert Burnham, said it was a success.

“The Summer Solstice Run went really well,” Burnham said. “We had a great turnout. About thirty people participated, which is great for that race.”

Burnham said one reason so many people entered the race could have been the moderate weather. Low fifties with a slightly overcast sky, through which the sun eventually broke.

“As far as running weather goes, you couldn’t get any better,” Burnham said.

The racers ran, jogged and walked the two-mile round trip from Carl E. Moses Boat Harbor to Little South America and back.

The fastest time went to Mostafa Hassan, who took first place in the Adult Men’s division at 13 minutes and 36 seconds.

Karley Parker won in Adult Women, coming in at 15 minutes and 8 seconds.

And the Whitaker family swept the teen divisions, with Jaden Whitaker taking first place in Boys, and Hedya Whitaker in Girls.

The next race of the season is the Ballyhoo Mountain Run, which goes up the front side trail of Ballyhoo on July 15.