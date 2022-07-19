Runners brave the wind in annual Ballyhoo Mountain Run

The annual Ballyhoo Mountain Run was this Saturday.

Over 20 runners raced up and down the grueling 1,600 foot peak in the blustery wind.

“It should be interesting today, especially with this wind,” said Brent Hudson, who moved to Unalaska last month and was running the race for the first time. “Hopefully it will push me up the mountain.”

The fastest time went to Roaman Dizuba in the Adult Male Division at 32 minutes, 8 seconds.

The record time of 24 minutes still stands. It was set by Ben Bolock in 2010.

The next race in Unalaska is the Bobby Johnson Summer Bay Classic Half Marathon on Saturday, August 6.

You can see the full race results below.

Masters Male Division:



Scott Darsney Steven Gleich

Adult Male Division



Roaman Dizuba Nicholas Gosselin Christopher Wilson

Adult Women Division



Anna Nelson Caroline Lawrence Beth Whitaker

Teen Boy Division



Nick Kitsyuk Gilbert Frazier

Teen Girl Division



Hedya Whitaker

Youth Boy Division



Jadon Whitaker Enoch Whitaker Bernard Frazier

Youth Girl Division

