Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Runners brave the wind in annual Ballyhoo Mountain Run

KUCB | By Laurelin Kruse
Published July 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM AKDT
Ballyhoo Run 2022.jpg
Carlos Tayag
/
KUCB
Runners race up Ballyhoo in the 2022 Ballyhoo Mountain Run.

The annual Ballyhoo Mountain Run was this Saturday.

Over 20 runners raced up and down the grueling 1,600 foot peak in the blustery wind.

“It should be interesting today, especially with this wind,” said Brent Hudson, who moved to Unalaska last month and was running the race for the first time. “Hopefully it will push me up the mountain.”

The fastest time went to Roaman Dizuba in the Adult Male Division at 32 minutes, 8 seconds.

The record time of 24 minutes still stands. It was set by Ben Bolock in 2010.

The next race in Unalaska is the Bobby Johnson Summer Bay Classic Half Marathon on Saturday, August 6.

You can see the full race results below.

Masters Male Division:

  1. Scott Darsney
  2. Steven Gleich

Adult Male Division

  1. Roaman Dizuba
  2. Nicholas Gosselin
  3. Christopher Wilson

Adult Women Division

  1. Anna Nelson
  2. Caroline Lawrence
  3. Beth Whitaker

Teen Boy Division

  1. Nick Kitsyuk
  2. Gilbert Frazier

Teen Girl Division

  1. Hedya Whitaker

Youth Boy Division

  1. Jadon Whitaker
  2. Enoch Whitaker
  3. Bernard Frazier

Youth Girl Division

  1. Ginger Frazier
  2. Heidi Frazier
  3. Nadia Whitaker

Arts & Culture BALLYHOO MOUNTAIN RUNMOUNT BALLYHOODEPARTMENT OF PARKS CULTURE AND RECREATION
Laurelin Kruse
Laurelin Kruse is a writer and radio producer from rural Colorado. She has a BA in American Studies from Yale, and she learned radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Massachusetts, where she reported stories for the local public radio station. Kruse is excited to spend the summer roaming the tundra and doing stories for the Unalaska community.
See stories by Laurelin Kruse
