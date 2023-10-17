Visiting artist discusses the art of stained glass and how it’s healing
1 of 3 — class at pcr
Marissa Baker teaching her first stained glass class at Unalaska's PCR.
Photo courtesy of Marissa Baker
2 of 3 — stained glass hummingbird
Marissa Baker's stained glass hummingbird pieces that were inspired by her grandpa.
Photo courtesy of Marissa Baker
3 of 3 — stained glass hummingbird
Marissa Baker's grandpa was a stained glass artist. This is one of his popular pieces.
Photo courtesy of Marissa Baker
Marissa Baker, a visiting stained glass artist, taught two sold-out classes this month at Unalaska’s community center. She’s from Southeast Alaska but her parents reside on the island.
In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Baker discusses how her late grandfather inspired her to become a stained glass artist and how she finds the craft to be meditative.
This interview originally aired on KUCB on Oct. 12, 2023.