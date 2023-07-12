© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Statewide contest invites students to research Benny Benson, the designer of Alaska's flag

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published July 12, 2023 at 7:43 PM AKDT
Middle and high schoolers statewide can answer research questions about Benny Benson, the designer of Alaska's state flag.
Alaska. Dept. Of Education And Early Development
/
Alaska State Library
Middle and high schoolers statewide can answer research questions about Benny Benson, the designer of Alaska's state flag.

The Museum of the Aleutians is sponsoring a contest in which Alaska students can win cash prizes for answering questions about Benny Benson, the Unangax̂ teenager who created Alaska’s state flag in 1927.

Almost a century later, Benson is celebrated across the state for his design featuring the Big Dipper — but details about his life have long been a source of confusion. Recent discoveries led to a superior court judge ordering the State of Alaska to correct the year on Benson’s birth certificate, as well as the revelation that Benson, long thought to be of Sugpiaq heritage, was actually Unangax̂.

The research contest, which dives into the mysteries surrounding Benson’s life, opened on July 9 in concurrence with Alaska Flag Day. For the next year, middle and high schoolers statewide can answer research questions about Benson, with a $250 prize attached to each. Entrants may win up to eight possible prizes, for a total of $2,000. Questions center around Benson’s birthplace, family, height and other facts from his early life.

Ginny Hatfield is the director of the Museum of the Aleutians. She encourages young researchers to take advantage of archival material in local libraries and said students might also want to ask for family histories and records that aren't publicly accessible.

“Probably, a person who tries to do this research is going to find answers to multiple of these mysteries,” Hatfield said.

The contest lasts through June 9, 2024.

Andy Lusk
Related Content
  • On Feb. 28 — 109 years after Benson was born — Anchorage Superior Court Judge Adolf Zeman ordered the State of Alaska to issue a corrected version of Benson’s birth certificate.
    Regional
    Historians correct details about Benny Benson’s heritage nearly a century after he designed Alaska’s flag
    Maggie Nelson
    Historians announced Thursday that they’ve uncovered evidence that key details about the teenager who designed Alaska’s state flag have been wrong for more than a century.Benny Benson, a Seward boarding school resident, won the state’s flag design contest in 1927. But he was a year older than previously thought, according to Michael iqyax̂ Livingston, who works for the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association’s community health services.“I've been working for several years with several other family tree researchers focused on Benny Benson's cultural heritage,” Livingston said. “And in the process of that research, we found what we believe were errors in his date of birth and his mother's maiden name.”
  • Regional
    Preserving Aleutian history: collection of 1970s audio reels finds new home online
    Maggie Nelson
    A collection of audio reels made in the Aleutian region in the 1970s was digitized and will soon be available online through the University of Alaska Fairbanks.The recordings were part of a school project that started in 1977 when a group of Unalaska students and their teacher Ray Hudson started collecting texts about the culture, language and history of the Aleutians. They called themselves the “Cuttlefish Class” – a name they picked out together – and they called their project the “Cuttlefish Series.”The students put together six hefty volumes meant to bring the island community and Unangax̂ culture into the classroom. They contain things like fishing stories, letters, recipes for alodics (an Unangax̂ form of fry bread), as well as memories from Makushin and the other lost villages that were forcibly evacuated during World War II.
  • Arts & Culture
    Remembering Origins Of The Alaska State Flag
    Maggie Nelson
    On July 9, Alaska celebrated its state Flag Day. In 1959, Alaska was the second-to-last state to join the Union, and while the territory of Alaska didn't…
