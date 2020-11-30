Unalaska Schools Close, City Moves To 'High Risk' Following Confirmed Community Spread Of COVID-19

Updated 11/30/2020 at 4:15 p.m.

Unalaska's classrooms will be closed from Tuesday as the district moves to distance learning. That's after city officials on Monday confirmed at least one more COVID-19 case from community spread and "widespread exposure" of the virus. The city will also be moving to the "high risk" threshold under the island's multi-agency Unified Command guidelines.

Unalaska City School District Superintendent John Conwell announced the change in an email to families on Monday.

"We are closing school tomorrow, until further notice," Conwell told KUCB. "We are asking our employees to work from home tomorrow so that we can deep clean our buildings, and we are shifting into the home-based learning from our Smart Start COVID-19 plan."

School staff will be calling or emailing students or families to discuss schedules and expectations, Conwell added.

"I feel like we're ready," he said. "We've been planning all semester. We sure hoped to have made it all the way to Christmas break. I think I'm feeling a little disappointed that we're having to do this, but we're ready and we've been planning for it, and we appreciate people's patience."

Conwell said the district is still in the process of installing modems in students' homes so that they have access to the school's network. He said, as of Monday, approximately 75 percent of installations had been completed.

Conwell said he hopes that Unalaska will follow public health advice to take precautions to allow students to return to the classroom.

"I'm hoping that we can get back on track," he said. "That we can get folks to follow quarantine, wear masks, regularly wash their hands, keep their distance, and we can tamp this down and bring the kids back to school."

Conwell recommended that students and families remain flexible, calm and patient as they move forward with distance learning, and that they wait for teachers to reach out with further instructions.

Monday's announcement comes as cases surge across the state. Unalaska confirmed its first case of community spread earlier this month. But Unified Command chose to stay at a medium risk level and changed its risk thresholds because they determined that the positive case was an isolated event.

