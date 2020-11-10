Unalaska Confirms First Case Of Community Spread Of COVID-19

By 31 minutes ago

 

Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

Officials in Unalaska confirmed on Tuesday the first case of community spread of COVID-19.  

In a statement, Unalaska's Unified Command says an unnamed individual had tested positive who had no history of recent travel; how the person became infected has not yet been determined. 

 

The statement described the person as showing mild symptoms and said they are being monitored by staff from Iliuliuk Family and Health Services. 

Public health officials have begun to notify anyone who was in close contact with the individual, and they will be evaluated and tested for COVID-19 "as warranted," the statement added.

City Clerk Marjie Veeder confirmed some close contacts were being tested Tuesday afternoon, and more information would be released soon.

To date, this marks 107 cases of the coronavirus in Unalaska. All previous cases were travel-related, according to officials. The city's local risk factor remains at "medium" for the time being, officials said.  

This is a developing story. 

 

Tags: 
News
covid-19
coronavirus
public health
Iliuliuk Family and Health Services
IFHS
community spread
City of Unalaska
unalaska unified command

Related Content

Akutan Under Emergency Lockdown Following First Case Of COVID-19

By Nov 2, 2020
City of Akutan Facebook Page

Akutan has gone into lockdown until further notice after confirming its first COVID-19 case on Sunday. 

Akutan city officials said in a statement that residents are being ordered to shelter in place, and travel is restricted except for emergency medical reasons, critical infrastructure work, or other exemptions by state law.

Residents of the small community located 35 miles east of Unalaska are also encouraged to stay in their homes except to buy groceries, medicine, or travel for health reasons. 

Unalaska Fire Department Selected For Two Prestigious Awards Following Year Marked By Tragedy

By Oct 29, 2020
Hope McKenney/KUCB

 

Unalaska's Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services has been selected for two prestigious awards by the Governor's Alaska Council on Emergency Services. 

At a City Council meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Vince Tutiakoff Sr. presented Fire Captain Ben Knowles with the statewide award for 2020 EMS Provider of the Year for his outstanding contributions to the EMS field, as well as his exceptional work for the City of Unalaska.

 

Feds Award $25 Million To GCI To Bring Fiber Optic Broadband To The Aleutians

By Jacob Resneck/Coast Alaska Oct 14, 2020
Courtesy of Eric Stone/KRBD

 

The federal government says it's investing $46.5 million to bring high speed internet to communities across coastal Alaska. That's expected to improve internet speeds in Southeast Alaska and out as far as the Aleutians.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue made the announcement Tuesday. He says he understands Alaskans are isolated by geography.