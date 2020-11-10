Unalaska Confirms First Case Of Community Spread Of COVID-19

Officials in Unalaska confirmed on Tuesday the first case of community spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Unalaska's Unified Command says an unnamed individual had tested positive who had no history of recent travel; how the person became infected has not yet been determined.

The statement described the person as showing mild symptoms and said they are being monitored by staff from Iliuliuk Family and Health Services.

Public health officials have begun to notify anyone who was in close contact with the individual, and they will be evaluated and tested for COVID-19 "as warranted," the statement added.

City Clerk Marjie Veeder confirmed some close contacts were being tested Tuesday afternoon, and more information would be released soon.

To date, this marks 107 cases of the coronavirus in Unalaska. All previous cases were travel-related, according to officials. The city's local risk factor remains at "medium" for the time being, officials said.

This is a developing story.