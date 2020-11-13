Despite First Case Of Community Spread, Unalaska Keeps Coronavirus Risk Level At 'Medium'

The multi-agency decision to stay at a medium risk level following the announcement of Unalaska's first positive case of community spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday, generated some confusion among Unalaskans.

Under the city's previous COVID-19 emergency response plan, the first case of community spread on the island would trigger an immediate shift to the high risk threshold, and subsequent closures of Unalaska's schools and other institutions.

KUCB's Hope McKenney sat down with Melanee Tiura, CEO of Iliuliuk Family and Health Services on Wednesday, to discuss the positive case, and why the city changed it's risk thresholds.