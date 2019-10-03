Unalaska Hosts 1,000 Military Visitors In First U.S. Navy Stop Since The 1990s

By 41 minutes ago

About 1,000 members of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps spent four days in Unalaska after completing exercises in Adak.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

A U.S. Navy warship called on Unalaska last week, marking the branch's first visit since the closure of Adak's base in the 1990s.

While city and tribal officials took the opportunity to push for a larger military presence on the island, other community members were wary of the crowds and chaos that came with 1,000 extra people in a community of about 4,500.

After the USS Somerset pulled into port, Mayor Frank Kelty went aboard to meet with U.S. Navy and Marine Corps leaders. Speaking with them on the 25,000-ton vessel based out of San Diego, he stressed Unalaska's strategic location.

"We are the only ice-free port in the area that could support operations in the Arctic," said Kelty. 

The Arctic is increasingly important to the U.S. military. For the first time in 30 years, the branches traveled to the Aleutian Islands last month to train and test their capabilities in a cold-climate environment

Captain Stewart Betashansky, the Somerset's commanding officer, said the large-scale exercises in Adak were "a good first start."

"It tells us that Mother Nature always gets a vote and she may exercise her vote multiple times over," said Betashansky. "We have to continue to feel out what we're capable of, what else we want to be capable of, and what our limits are. We felt that out, and we feel pretty good about what we saw."

It's still unclear if or when the military will spend more time in Aleutian waters, or if they'll bring the federal money that local officials are interested in. But Lieutenant Colonel Josh Anderson of the Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force said they were excited to spend four days in Unalaska during the course of their trip.

"The Marines and sailors are really enjoying their time in the city," said Anderson. "This morning, a number of them got up and went on some hikes up the hills and trails. I know a number of them are hoping to get out and cast a few lines and go fishing. It really is a terrific opportunity for them to be here and explore."

Sailors and Marines were all over town during their time off the ship — buying novelty sweatshirts at the grocery stores, using the library's internet to catch up with family, and eating, drinking, and singing karaoke at the bars and restaurants.

While businesses like the Norwegian Rat Saloon reported a profitable uptick in customers, bartender Jazzmyne Shapsnikoff said it was also chaos.

"There wasn't even standing room," said Shapsnikoff. "You were elbow to elbow."

Even though the Rat prepared by setting up an extra bar and thawing hamburger patties in advance, she said they still ran out of ice, had their soda guns break, and struggled to accommodate the surge of people.

"Trying to get a drink — we had both lines going and a bar in the back, and it was still insane," said Shapsnikoff. "I had local people come up and hold napkins, saying, 'Locals over here!' because they wanted a drink. I'm like, 'I see you! I'm going to get to you.' Oh my gosh, it was insane."

Still, Unalaska's police department said they found the military guests to be respectful overall. Sergeant Patrick Bliss said there was an increase in police calls over the weekend, but it wasn't exclusively caused by the visitors, who had a nightly curfew.

"We had a very busy weekend, starting Thursday night," said Bliss. "However, of all of our calls of service, I think only maybe two or three involved any service members. I thought all went well, considering the influx of people. From our perspective, it was a positive experience for us at the department."

With Arctic sea ice melting, shipping traffic increasing, and shifting defense priorities, U.S. policymakers and military leaders are still weighing how Alaska — and the Aleutians — will fit into their bigger picture

Whatever happens, City Manager Erin Reinders said she was glad for the recent opportunity to introduce the Navy and Marines to Unalaska, where the only current military presence is a seven-person U.S. Coast Guard unit focused on fishing boat safety.

"The fact is that we are in a very strategic location, with shipping routes," said Reinders. "Just by where we're at geographically, we might attract some folks. And then it's up to us as a community to work with anybody that we're attracting — be they military or otherwise — to talk about how that might impact our town and how we can make the best of those situations."

Reinders said the city is inviting island residents to weigh in on the possibility of an increased military presence as officials continue updating Unalaska's comprehensive plan, which will outline the city's priorities for the next decade. 

Tags: 
News
adak
MILITARY
City of Unalaska
MAYOR
U.S. NAVY
U.S. MARINE CORPS
arctic
ARCTIC SECURITY
ALEUT CORPORATION
TRIBAL COUNCIL
QAWALANGIN TRIBE
WWII
UNALASKA VISITORS BUREAU

Related Content

As Arctic Ice Melts, Will The Navy Return To Adak?

By Zachariah Hughes Sep 27, 2019
Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media

Amid the wind, waves, and rain, a strange ship roared through Kuluk Bay toward the shores of Adak.

It looked out of place, speeding past misty green mountains of the western Aleutian Island, a cross between a speedboat and an industrial fishing barge. With alarming speed, it lurched from the shore onto the beach, kicking up dark swirls of sand and sea spray. Its cargo trickled down of a ramp: Humvees, U.S. Marines, a compact green bulldozer. Everything you would need in an invasion.

During Visit To Unalaska, Sullivan Pushes For Greater Military Presence In Aleutian Islands

By Aug 28, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan wants to increase Arctic security infrastructure throughout Alaska. During a short visit to Unalaska last week, he said the island and its port will play a role in that vision. Still, he stopped short of giving any specifics.

As Russia and China work to expand their influence in the Arctic, Sullivan said federal officials in the U.S. are finally starting to recognize the strategic importance of the region — a recognition that may result in a greater military presence in the Aleutian Islands.

Docked In Unalaska, Navy's USS Somerset To Open Friday For Public Tours

By Sep 26, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The U.S. Navy warship USS Somerset has docked in Unalaska. Despite Navy officials' earlier concerns about limited space onboard, the vessel will be open Friday for public tours.

Unalaskans are invited to park their cars and line up at the city dock from 2 to 7 p.m. After clearing a security checkpoint, they'll be taken for tours in groups of 20. 