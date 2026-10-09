Unalaska municipal election 2026 — final results

The final results for Unalaska’s 2026 municipal election are in, and they confirm Darin Nicholson won City Council Seat E, the only contested race this year.

Nicholson, who lost his reelection bid last year, returns to the council with 70% of the vote. Write-in candidate Brenda Baker received 25%.

Incumbent Thomas Bell ran unopposed for City Council Seat B and won with about 91% of the vote.

Incumbent Brian Rankin ran unopposed for School Board Seat B and won with about 95% of the vote.

Incumbent Trever Shaishnikoff also ran unopposed for School Board Seat E and won with about 99% of the vote.

Election officials determined the final results Friday morning after canvassing 17 early and absentee ballots and three questioned ballots. One questioned ballot was ruled unqualified because the voter registered Sept. 8, after the Sept. 4 deadline to vote in the local election, according to City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong.

A total of 200 ballots were counted in this year’s municipal election, down from 345 last year . Of those, 183 were cast on Election Day and 17 were early and absentee ballots.

Unalaska City Council will be asked to certify the results at its next meeting Tuesday.

Check out final election results below.

City Council Seat B

Thomas Bell: 163

Write-ins: 16

City Council Seat E

Darin Nicholson: 118

Write-in Brenda Baker: 42

Write-ins others: 8

School Board Seat B

Brian Rankin: 171

Write-ins: 9

School Board Seat E