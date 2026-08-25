All four Unalaska municipal candidates are running unopposed this year

Unalaska’s municipal election is Tuesday, Oct. 6. Unalaskans will vote for two City Council seats and two School Board seats. All four races are unopposed, which hasn’t happened since at least 2016, according to a KUCB review of election results posted online.

For City Council Seat B, Thomas Bell is seeking reelection.

For City Council Seat E, Darin Nicholson is seeking the seat. Anthony Longo, the incumbent, did not file for reelection.

For School Board Seat B, Brian Rankin is seeking reelection.

For School Board Seat E, Trever Shaishnikoff is seeking reelection.

KUCB plans to publish a voter guide and host candidate forums for the City Council and School Board races in September.

The voter registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 4, though online applications will be accepted through Sunday, Sept. 6. Voters who want a ballot by mail must apply by Sept. 25, and those who want to vote using electronic transmission, such as fax or online delivery, must apply by Oct. 5.

Early voting begins Sept. 16 at the Unalaska City Clerk’s office in City Hall, 43 Raven Way. For any assistance voting, call the clerk’s office at (907) 581-1251.