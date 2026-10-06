2026 Unalaska municipal election — preliminary results

Polls have closed in Unalaska’s 2026 municipal election. And preliminary results show Darin Nicholson won the race for City Council Seat E, the only contested seat this year.

181 Unalaskans cast their ballots on Tuesday, and there are 17 absentee and 3 questioned ballots that still need to be counted.

In the City Council races, incumbent Thomas Bell ran unopposed and won Seat D with about 92% of the vote.

For City Council Seat E, Darin Nicholson won with 71.5% of the vote. Brenda Baker was running as a write-in candidate. City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong said they won’t be counting the write-in ballots because the votes for the declared candidate is more than the write-in votes.

In the school board races, incumbent Brian Rankin ran unopposed and won Seat B, with about 96% of the vote. Incumbent Trever Shaishnikoff also ran unopposed and won Seat E with about 99% of the vote.

The final 2026 election results will be released Friday after city officials canvas absentee and question ballots.

City Council Seat B



Thomas Bell: 149

Write-ins: 13

Total Votes: 162

City Council Seat E



Darin Nicholson: 108

Write-in: 43

Total Votes: 151

School Board Seat B



Brian Rankin: 159

Write-ins: 7

Total Votes: 166

School Board Seat E

