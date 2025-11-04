John Warden wins school board seat in runoff election

The polls for Unalaska’s 2025 runoff election are closed and the preliminary results are in. Local voters have chosen John Warden as a clear winner in the runoff race for school board Seat C. Warden received 164 votes. Contender Sean Peters received 93 votes.

258 Unalaskans cast their ballots in today’s runoff election. The last runoff election in Unalaska was in 2023 and only 138 people voted at city hall.

While there are still 47 absentee and questioned ballots to count, Warden is the clear winner of the race. The city’s canvassing committee will count the final votes Friday morning.

Preliminary Results for School Board Seat C:

Sean Peters: 93

John Warden: 164

