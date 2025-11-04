© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

John Warden wins school board seat in runoff election

KUCB | By KUCB News
Published November 4, 2025 at 8:57 PM AKST
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
258 Unalaskans cast their ballots in Tuesday's runoff election. The last runoff election in Unalaska was in 2023 and only 138 people voted at city hall.

The polls for Unalaska’s 2025 runoff election are closed and the preliminary results are in. Local voters have chosen John Warden as a clear winner in the runoff race for school board Seat C. Warden received 164 votes. Contender Sean Peters received 93 votes.

258 Unalaskans cast their ballots in today’s runoff election. The last runoff election in Unalaska was in 2023 and only 138 people voted at city hall.

While there are still 47 absentee and questioned ballots to count, Warden is the clear winner of the race. The city’s canvassing committee will count the final votes Friday morning.

Preliminary Results for School Board Seat C:

Sean Peters: 93

John Warden: 164
Government municipal electionELECTIONSCHOOL BOARDUnalaska School Boardcity hall
